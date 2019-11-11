Cumberland Academy students, staff honor veterans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - High school and middle school students and faculty at Cumberland Academy honored veterans during a ceremony held Monday morning.
Those in attendance heard speeches from veterans who now teach at Cumberland Academy. They spoke about their time in the service and what the military is all about.
The choir sand patriotic songs. KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke to a Cumberland Academy math teacher who served in the U.S. Army.
“This program is great. I love that they bring all the students together and have veterans speakers come up talk about a little bit about why they joined the army and how it can change your life and how it can be a benefit. It really means a lot seeing these students here,” said U.S. Army veteran Joseph Taylor.
This is the fifth year Cumberland Academy has hosted the veterans tribute.
