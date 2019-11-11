Apartment Complex sends e-mails to residents warning them of burglars

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Tyler are investigating a string of vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex.
Tyler police say at least four guns have been stolen out of vehicles parked at the Marquis at the Cascade’s apartment complex.
Residents received emails on several occasions warning them about a string of burglaries and vandalism first occurring around October 3rd.
“Honestly I’m a little worried, I have an expensive sound system in my truck and I don’t want anything to happen to it,” apartment resident Dustin Jensen says.
The letter says seven vehicles had their windows broken, with personal items taken from each.
And just four weeks later, a second letter was sent saying seven more vehicles were burglarized.
“It’s a little unsettling actually, having a two-year-old and everything, I’m just worried that it doesn’t escalate to anything else,” apartment resident Ryan Salas says.
The complex says all of the items that were stolen were easily visible.
“I don’t leave anything out in my car, I leave my coat in there, and that’s it, so I keep it as clean as possible so I don’t have the random boxes, totes, gym bags, I pull it all out,” apartment resident Natasha Helsberg says.
And police say that’s a good rule to follow; do not leave any personal items in your vehicle, especially a gun.
The Marquis at the Cascades complex says if you see a crime occurring, immediately call 9-1-1 and their on-site courtesy officer.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.