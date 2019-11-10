VIDEO: Network anchor Tom Brokaw shares lessons learned from Berlin Wall

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Former network news anchor Tom Brokaw is also in Germany for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was the only American broadcaster on-air when East Germans began to stream across the border. He shares what lessons should be remembered from the Peaceful Revolution.
KLTV & KTRE journalist Lane Luckie is in Germany for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Click here for our special coverage.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.