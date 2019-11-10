Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will be clear and sunny for your Sunday with temperatures warming to the low 70s. Overnight we will cool to the upper 50s. Tomorrow a cold front will pass through our area, bringing with it widespread showers, isolated thundershowers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 60s for the morning and by the afternoon we will have cooled to the lower 40s. Be sure if you have any outdoor events planned for Veterans Day that you have an indoor option prepared. Early morning hours on Tuesday could see a few showers but clear sunny skies will be around for most of the day. Temperatures will only warm to the low to mid-40s. Partly clear skies and low to mid-50s will come around for Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front will pass through on Thursday morning which could bring a few showers in Deep East Texas. Friday and Saturday will be similar, with sunny skies and 60s.