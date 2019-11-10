Hundreds turn out for annual coats for kids drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With the cold winter months ahead, an annual drive is helping keep kids warm.
It was the annual 'coats for kids' giveaway at the Broughton park recreation center in Longview.
Organized by Longview Community Ministries, by mid-day well over 100 families had come in to get winter coats for their children.
The drive is made possible by donations to the ministries throughout the year, and some of those donations come from those who have benefited previously from the drive.
