TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash at South Broadway and East Front Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Southbound lanes of S. Broadway have reopened following the crash.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Tyler.
The crash is located near the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and E. Front Street. A car is flipped upside down at this location.
A witness at the scene said a vehicle was traveling north on S. Broadway when it struck a parked truck, flipped, and skidded into the southbound lanes.
The witness said he and a few other people pulled the person out of the vehicle. He said the person was unconscious at the time.
The witness said the person was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag did deploy at the time of the crash.
Southbound lanes of Broadway have reopened as crews have cleared the scene of the crash.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.