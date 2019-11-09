Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This morning it will be chilly outside with many spots in the low to mid-30s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid-60s and see plenty of sunshine. Overnight, we will cool to the mid-40s. Tomorrow expect mostly sunny skies and lower 70s. Get outside and enjoy these warmer temperatures because a cold front will make its way through East Texas on Monday. This cold front will bring widespread showers and isolated thundershowers throughout the day on Monday. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s early and will fall in the afternoon. A few showers will carry over into the start of the day on Tuesday and so will the cooler temperatures, only warming to the mid-40s. Sunny skies return for Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s. Thursday and Friday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies, the low to mid-50s, and a slight chance for showers.