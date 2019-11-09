NET Health: Person with confirmed case of Legionnaires’ disease dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A person who contracted a confirmed case of Legionnaires’ disease has died.
According to Terrence Ates with NET Health, they learned of the person’s death and are sorry to hear of the loss.
“We remain focused toward the ongoing investigations and we will provide further comments when we are able to confirm additional reports,” Ates said.
Seven confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and five possible cases in the Northeast Texas region are being investigated by officials with the NET Health Disease Surveillance Division. Officials said everyone with confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease so far had visited the East Texas State Fair.
