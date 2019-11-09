Gladewater Bears awarded Week 10 game ball

“It was great team effort it wasn’t a clean game but effort-wise we played a really complete game," said Coach John Berry. "Offensively, defensively and the kicking game. We really put a lot of effort into it and the kids did a great job of executing a plan. I think our coaches did a great job of preparing them that week. And it was big atmosphere with obvious big implications playoff wise, district championship wise were on the line, our kids stepped up and met the goal.”