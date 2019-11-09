Crews responding to structure fire on Selman Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the fire is located at 313 Selman St.
Authorities say no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters at the scene are busting out windows on the house, and families are crying as fire crews battle the blaze.
Seven fire trucks and an ambulance are at the scene.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a reporter at the scene, we and will update this story with any new information we receive.
