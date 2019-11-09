Bi-District pairings for East Texas teams

Bi-District pairings for East Texas teams
By Caleb Beames | November 9, 2019 at 1:01 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:06 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The playoffs are here. Some teams cruised into the playoffs while others fought and clawed their way into the second season. From this point on all roads lead to AT&T Stadium and a shot at a state championship.

Playoff matchups will be updated throughout the weekend.

Thursday Nov.14

4A

Palestine vs Waxahachie Life @ Forney 7 pm

3A

Diboll vs Buna @ Woodville 7 pm

Crockett vs Anahuac @ Conroe’s Moorehead Stadium 7 pm

2A

Alto vs Cayuga @ Jacksonville 7 pm

Groveton vs Timpson @ Rusk 7:30 pm

Grapeland vs Frost @ Grosebeck 7 pm

Friday Nov.15

6A

Temple vs Longview @ Longview 7:30 pm

Lee vs Waco Midway @ Midway 7 pm

5A

Texas High vs Lufkin @ Lufkin 7 pm

John Tyler vs College Station @ College Station 7 pm

Huntsville vs Marshall @ Marshall 7:30 pm

4A

Henderson vs Midlothian Heritage @ Rose Stadium 7:30 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs Gladewater @ Spring Hill 7 pm

2A

San Augustine vs Garrison @ Nacogdoches 7 pm

A

