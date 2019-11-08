21-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle rollover crash on FM 959 in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on FM 959 in Panola County on Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated a fatal crash that occurred three miles south of Beckville on FM 959.
The preliminary crash report shows that Zachary Enoch Freeman, of Gary, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado south on FM 959 at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions at that time. The report says there were light rain and a wet roadway.
When Freeman’s pickup left a curve to the left, it went into a side skid and went off the road to the west, the press release stated. It rolled over several times and struck several trees before it came to a stop on its right side.
Judge David Gray pronounced Freeman dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated. His body was taken to the Downs Funeral Home in Marshall.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
