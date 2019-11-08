Weekend Forecast: It’s cold, but it’s Friday! Plan your weekend with your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures are starting out in the 40s and northeast winds gusting to 10-12 mph. Winds will gradually diminish today with skies beginning to clear by afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s today but a quick warm up is expected this weekend. Mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with light southerly winds. Temperatures will start out chilly Saturday, with a few outlying spots hitting the freezing mark, but then warming into the lower 60s by afternoon. Sunday morning will start in the 40s and reach the mid to upper 60s by afternoon. The next cold front arrives Monday with another likely chance for a cold rain. Temperatures will start in the 50s to near 60 degrees Monday morning, but fall into the 40s by afternoon with blustery north winds. Rain ends Monday night and temperatures dip below freezing Tuesday morning. Arctic air spills into East Texas with this cold front and a hard freeze is expected by Wednesday morning.