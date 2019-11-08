WATCH LIVE: Tyler Salvation Army starts holiday season with Christmas Kick-Off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Salvation Army is getting in the holiday spirit with their Christmas Kick-Off.
The Christmas Kick-Off is taking place at the Broadway Square Mall at 10 a.m. Friday. We will be live-streaming the Kick-Off on East Texas Now. You can join us online or on the free KLTV mobile news app.
The Tyler Junior Colleg Low Brass Ensemble will be performing during the event. The Salvation Army’s mascot, Captain Kettle, will be in attendance along with KLTV’s very own Mark Scirto.
During the Christmas Kick-Off, the Salvation Army will be launching the Salvation Army’s Kettle and Angel Tree season. They announced in a press release 39 locations will be hosting their red kettles. This year donors can also use Apple Pay or Google Pay to donate by scanning the QR code and NFC tag found on the kettles.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.