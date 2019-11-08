Residents of Rolling Oaks community recruiting help to remove abandoned boats, debris

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Rolling Oaks community in Van Zandt County are hoping members of the surrounding East Texas area will help in their mission to clean up their subdivision, which has become something of a dumping ground in recent years.
Residents said they’ve dealt with people entering abandoned homes, they’ve complained about issues with garbage and other debris dumped around the community. Most recently, people are leaving boats on abandoned properties.
Members of the community now hope someone can help them clean up the problem.
“If they could loan us some tools, we would be glad to borrow tools from somebody even,” said Mary Randolph, resident. “If they could make a donation to our Rolling Oaks Clean-up Fund, that would be awesome.”
The group Randolph is apart of has already cleaned up more than 100 tires, “and it would be nice to get rid of some more,” she said. But some of the debris, like the boats, need more than a trailer to do the heavy lifting.
The group hopes volunteers will help with tractors, trailers, trucks, tools, or donations to help them gather the things they need to get the job done.
“There is so much garbage, trash, junk in this community, it’s pathetic,” said John Oldham, resident and organizer of the group.
Adding dumpsters to various parts of the community has helped, Oldham said, but they’re filling up quickly, and then the problem of illegal dumping continues. The next step is to bring in more dumpsters to give people a clear place to dump their wanted garbage and debris, Oldham added.
“We want to build a community back, we’re trying to bring it back,” another resident said. “We want a community again.”
If you’re interested in providing tractors, trailers, trucks, tools, donations, or just volunteer your time in the clean-up effort, you can contact the group by messaging the Rolling Oaks A Community Of Wills Point Texas Van zandt County Facebook page.
