East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front has moved through East Texas and the chilly air has arrived. The light precip associated with the front should continue to taper off overnight tonight. Decreasing clouds for our Friday with a chilly day from start to finish. Mostly Sunny on Saturday with a cold morning/mild afternoon. Sunday should become partly cloudy and warmer. A cold front on Veterans Day will increase rain chances to 60% early in the day, diminishing to 30% by evening. Much Colder temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows on Tuesday in the lower 30s and lows on Wednesday in the middle 20s before we warm-up on Thursday. Highs on Tuesday in the lower to middle 40s and highs for Wednesday in the upper 40s. Friday should be well above freezing in the morning and climb into the middle to upper 50s by afternoon. Plentiful Sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday as well.