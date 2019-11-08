NET RMA releases feasibility study on proposed routes for Segment 6 of Toll 49

From the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) today announces that the Feasibility Study report for the proposed Toll 49, Segment 6 is now available on the NET RMA website (netrma.org).
The Toll 49, Segment 6 Project is an initiative of NET RMA to explore potential route options for a proposed extension of Toll 49 from SH 110 north to US 271. The NET RMA launched the feasibility study in September 2018. The November 2019 report documents the comprehensive evaluation process and public involvement effort in which three route options were identified for further study.
As previously announced in September 2019, the route options moving forward are: Purple, Yellow Adjusted, and Teal Adjusted. These three routes had the three highest scores in the evaluation compared to all other routes evaluated.
“The report clearly shows the data‐driven process we used to identify three route options to move forward into further study,” said Chris Miller, Executive Director for the NET RMA. “This effort is part of the long‐range commitment of the board to the ultimate development of the East Texas Hourglass to further regional mobility and connectivity.”
The public can navigate directly to the Feasibility Study report by clicking here: https://www.netrma.org/projects/segment‐6/feasibility/. In addition, hard copies of the Feasibility Study report are available for review Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM at the NET RMA Office which is located at 1001 ESE Loop 323 Ste 420, Tyler, TX 75701.
The NET RMA will now move into an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), in which the three routes identified through the feasibility study and a no-build (or “do nothing”) alternative will be reviewed and thoroughly evaluated.
“With the Feasibility Study complete, the study team has a lot of work ahead of us. In the Environmental Impact Statement process, our goal is to minimize potential impacts on the human and natural environment while maximizing regional mobility,” said Elizabeth Story, the Toll 49, Segment 6 General Engineering Consultant Project Manager. “We urge the community to stay engaged and be part of this process with us. There will be multiple opportunities for public input.”
The study team will host the next public meeting in Spring 2020 to kick off the Environmental Impact Statement.
