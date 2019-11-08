Lufkin using Waller game to fix mistakes as they head to the playoffs

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the second straight year, the Lufkin Panthers are going into their final game of the season with a district title in their trophy case and with a home playoff game in the Bi-district round secured.
The Panthers should win easily but you never know. Waller is coming into the game as the last place team in district. For the Pack the games sets up as a nice dress rehearsal for the playoffs. it is a game where the coaches will make sure everything is working right and players are hitting their marks.
“That is our job as coaches to make sure they understand this is the next step into what we want to do,” Lufkin coach Todd Quick said. “That district championship was one of the first goals that we had. It is by no means the last goal.”
The one thing the Lufkin coaches do not want is for the players to look ahead to next week. There should be no reason why they do. Lufkin will not know until after the game who they will be playing.
“The biggest obstacle for most teams is their selves,” Quick said. “We want to get better at blocking and tackling. Play at the level we have set and the standard we have set.”
Jalynn Polk has been with the team at practice but his season is done. The No.1 wide receiver for the Panthers injured hi shoulder and looks to be out for the season. The other wide receivers have been stepping up.
“We got a couple of competitors out there,” Christian Reggie said. “We are going to compete and fight. ewe just strive for greatness.”
