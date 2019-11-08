Local farmer explains the benefits of pasture-raised animals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 'Tis the season for family and food, and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about what you’ll be serving to your loved ones.
A healthy turkey is a happy turkey, and that is certainly the case for the birds at the Lonesome Lady Ranch in Tyler.
“We do our best to make sure each individual life is cherished and is raised to its best ability,” local farmer Alissa Rhodes says.
Turkeys, goats, pigs, cows, chickens, you name it, every life living on the 50-acre pasture is fed only non G.M.O. grains, with absolutely no hormones or antibiotics.
“They get to go around and come in and out with the daylight, they get to go roost at night which is a very natural instinctual thing, that a lot of commercial farms keep the lights on to make them eat more, to grow faster,” Rhodes says.
But Rhodes believes in natural progression, raising the turkeys from birth until they’re three or four months old, when they’re large and healthy enough to be sold at local farmers markets.
“When you buy from a store, there is a lot of steps between that farmer that produced that food and your plate, and there’s a lot for greed and misrepresentation,” Rhodes says.
The cattle, pigs, and poultry on this farm all co-exist, and hopefully the saying, “you are what you eat” has some truth behind it, because these animals are flourishing.
The turkeys at the Lonesome Lady Ranch are sold for Thanksgiving and Christmas time.
