Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with murder in connection with shooting death

From the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On 11/08/2019, at approx. 12:12 p.m. the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call that a person had been shot at 1588 Quail Lane in Hallsville.
HCSO Deputies arrived at the location and secured the scene for EMS. Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced James Coles, 46, of Hallsville deceased at the location. HCSO investigators are talking with individuals that were found at the location. HCSO Crime scene is actively processing and collecting evidence at the scene.
Busby Edward Jones has been arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail where he has been charged with 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree felony possession of a controlled substance PG1 >= 4G < 200G.
This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available.