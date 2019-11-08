Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A chilly day here in East Texas. There are still some light showers trying to persist in Deep East Texas through the early afternoon but the rain will have to get through a large area of drier air, so don’t expect much moisture to actually reach the ground. Skies will continue to clear throughout the afternoon and evening hours, and with temperatures only warming into the lower 50s this afternoon, it’s shaping up to be a pretty chilly evening. If you’re planning on heading out to a high school football game, be sure to grab a jacket as temperatures will start off in the upper 40s by kick-off and will slowly drop into the low 40s throughout the evening. Cold mornings and mild afternoons for this weekend with temps starting out in the middle 30s on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday before warming into the middle to upper 60s during the heat of the day. Showers and isolated thundershowers likely on Veteran’s Day(Monday) as our next strong cold front moves into East Texas. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with afternoon highs only warming into the middle to upper 40s. Afternoon temperatures warm into the middle 50s on Thursday before another cold front arrives, keeping temps in the middle to upper 50s through Friday.