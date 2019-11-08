Former Whitehouse ISD employee arrested on child sex abuse charges

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Independent School District has confirmed that a former employee has been arrested.
According to the district, William Aldridge, 28, of Tyler was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Friday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of young children, a 1st degree felony.
The district said Aldridge was placed on administrative leave immediately upon the district being made aware of the allegations. They said he was an on-campus aide at Brown Elementary School.
They said the charges are not related to his employment with Whitehouse ISD.
The school district said they have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation and will continue to do so.
Judicial records indicate Aldridge has a bond of $500,000.
