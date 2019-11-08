East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds will continue to fade here in East Texas with skies becoming clear overnight tonight. Lots of sunshine and light wind expected on Saturday with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the middle 60s. A few clouds move in on Sunday, but still, a mostly sunny sky is likely. Lows in the lower 40s and highs nearing 70. A cold front is expected to move into and through East Texas on Veterans Day bring with it rain and much colder temperatures by Tuesday. Lows on Tuesday could drop into the upper 20s and then into the middle 20s on Wednesday morning. Highs both days will only recover into the 40s...a little taste of winter for mid-November. We will need to protect the 4 Ps each of these mornings. Make sure your Pets are warm, make sure people are prepared for the cold. Wrap exposed pipes and have plants brought in or have them covered during this time. Another weak front on Thursday could bring a few more showers to the area but not too much precip is likely.