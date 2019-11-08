East Texas Ag News: Benefits of green manure in winter vegetable gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Green manure is a cover crop for an unused part of your vegetable garden during the winter.
The benefits of green manure are abundant because it holds the bare ground together and helps eliminate erosion.
If you use a legume, it will fix nitrogen and increase soil fertility. Legumes work with nitrogen to fix bacteria to turn atmospheric nitrogen into an organic compound.
According to Angelina County extension agents, if you plant a green manure thick and then turn it under to decompose several weeks before planting your summer vegetables, you will greatly increase the organic content of the soil.
You can keep up with local Ag News by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.