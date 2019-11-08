4 District of Doom teams playing for 3 playoff spots

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Why is District 10-4A DI called the District of Doom? Because somebody good will not be going to the playoffs.
Two things are known heading into the final Friday night of the season. Carthage is the district champs no matter what happens and Chapel Hill is out of the playoffs no matter what happens.
As it stands entering the final week of action Carthage is 4-0 in district play and Chapel Hill is 0-4. Kilgore, Henderson, Palestine and Van are all 2-2. That is four teams with only 3 invitations left to the playoffs. The match ups are Carthage at Kilgore, Van at Henderson and Palestine at Chapel Hill.
There are 8 different scenarios for the Bi-district round of the playoffs.
1. If Carthage beats Kilgore, Henderson beats Van and Palestine beats Chapel Hill then the playoff teams in order will be Carthage, Palestine, Henderson and Kilgore. Van would be out of the playoffs.
2. If Carthage beats Kilgore, Van beats Henderson and Palestine beats Chapel Hill then the playoff teams in order will be Carthage, Van, Palestine and Henderson. Kilgore would be out.
3. If Carthage beats Kiglore, Henderson beats Van and Chapel Hill beats Palestine then the playoff teams in order would be Carthage, Henderson, Palestine and Van. Kilgore would be out.
4. If Carthage beats Kilgore, Van beats Henderson and Chapel Hill beats Palestine then the playoff teams in order are Carthage, Van, Palestine and Henderson. Kilgore would be out.
5. If Kilgore beats Carthage, Henderson beats Van and Palestine beats Chapel Hill then the playoff teams in order are Carthage, Palestine, Henderson and Kilgore. Van would be out.
6. If Kilgore beats Carthage, Van beats Henderson and Palestine beats Chapel Hill then the playoff teams in order would be Carthage, Palestine, Van and Kilgore. Henderson would be out.
7.If Kilgore beats Carthage, Henderson beats Van and Chapel Hill beats Palestine then the playoff teams in order would be Carthage, Henderson, Kilgore and Van. Palestine would be out.
8. If Kilgore beats Carthage, Van beats Henderson and Chapel Hill beats Palestine then the playoff teams in order would be Carthage, Kilgore, Van and Palestine. Henderson would be out.
This is the part where you rest your brain. The best way to look at this would be for your team to win. A loss just makes it messy for your team. In the words of Hunger Games, “May the odds be ever in your favor”.
