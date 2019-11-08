Capital murder trial continues for man accused of shooting Tyler gas clerk

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day two of the capital murder trial for one of three suspects in a fatal gas station robbery that occurred in January of 2017 continued on Friday.
Dameon Jamrc Mosley was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery in connection to the alleged incident.
Mosley, LaMarcus Hannah, and Kedaris Oliver were all arrested in connection with the murder of Billy Dale Stacks. Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler on Jan. 28, 2017, when he was shot several times during an armed robbery.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery. Hannah and Oliver were indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
Mosley has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Friday, jurors heard from a sergeant who worked the homicide case in Jan. 2017. The sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle that was allegedly driven away from the gas station after Stacks’ death.
Another of the witnesses called to the stand Friday morning was a detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. She specializes in crimes against persons, and was called to the scene after the robbery to help investigate leads.
KLTV reporter Alex Leroux is covering the trial. For live updates, follow Leroux on Twitter.
