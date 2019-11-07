Wills Point police release names involved in stolen police vehicle chase

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wills Point police have released the name of a man accused of fighting with officers before stealing and wrecking a patrol car.
Joseph Don Gill, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, three counts of assault of a public servant and two charges of evading arrest.
According to a statement from police, police were dispatched to Highway 64 near the Van Zandt County Airport after someone told dispatch a man was trying to jump in front of oncoming traffic.
Police arrived and an fight started right away between Gill and two officers, according to the report. Gill managed to drive away from the scene in a police car and dragged an officer a short instance, according to the report.
Multiple law enforcement officers chased Gill as he drove east on Highway 64 to I-20, driving speeds over 130 miles per hour. Gill wrecked the vehicle near FM 16 and was arrested after a foot chase, according to the report.
Two officers were injured and one of them suffered a broken arm.
Michael Joseph Humcky was found to be destroying drugs in a nearby location before police arrived and he was also arrested, according to the report.
