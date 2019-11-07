Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It’s going to be a cloudy and rainy day in East Texas as our next cold front moves through the area. Ahead of the front we are seeing light to moderate showers and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Once our cold front moves through, temperatures will drop throughout the day with a gusty north wind at 10-20 miles per hour. Showers will be on and off throughout the rest of the evening and overnight hours, with most of East Texas drying out by early tomorrow morning. A cloudy and chilly start to your Friday with morning temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will try to clear out through the afternoon and evening on Friday which means a dry night for high school football, but temperatures will be fairly chilly in the middle to upper 40s by kick-off. A mild and dry weekend ahead, then some very cold arctic air moves into East Texas behind a cold front that arrives on Veteran’s Day. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Monday before drying out overnight into Tuesday. Morning lows dip into the 20s through Wednesday before slowly warming into the 30s by Thursday.