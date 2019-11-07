Spring Hill students hold early Veterans Day program for East Texas veterans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students of Spring Hill Independent School District honored veterans on Thursday with an early Veterans Day program.
Students sang, offered a special video presentation, as well as a heartfelt essay delivered by a student whose father was recently deployed.
Veterans from all branches of service from the community were invited. Also in attendance were active members of the United States Air Force, some of whom’s sons and daughters were also performing in the program.
“It’s really awesome to see that veterans are remembered and appreciated and their service and sacrifices don’t go unnoticed,” said Rachel Isambert, member of United States Air Force currently stationed at Park Siller Air Force Base in Louisiana.
After the program, veteran guests and their families were served lunch prepared by the culinary arts class.
