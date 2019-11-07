Residents relieved mailboxes moved to their side of highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texans who live along Highway 154 are feeling much safer this week after their mailboxes were moved to the same side of the highway as their homes.
Almost two weeks ago, Robert Denton fell and was knocked unconscious while crossing the highway to get his mail. He lives off of Highway 154, in a 60 MPH zone.
Residents in Diana, on the same highway, had medical hardships filed to move their mailboxes and still weren’t seeing results; until now.
“They have moved the mailboxes,” said a very excited Cindy Guyon.
She and her parents said they now argue over who gets to go get the mail since their mailbox has been moved to their side of the street.
“It’s much safer,” said Guyon. “It’s a load off all of us. It could’ve been any of us it just happened to be him.”
“It makes all the difference,” said Guyon’s father, Robert Denton. “You feel safe going down there, anyway.”
Cindy said the Big Sandy post master called her first thing on Thursday morning and the mailboxes were moved to their side of the street on Friday.
In Diana, Debra Strachan said her postmaster texted her on Tuesday to let her know that their mail can now be delivered down by their home, allowing her to get her own mail, something she’s been hoping to do for a long time.
“That’s just cleared up something for me,” said Strachan. “I can just walk out my door and get my mail when my husband ins’t here and I don’t have to wait for someone to get it.”
While she said she’s glad her issue is being resolved, she hopes others’ get their mailboxes moved as well.
“I think that it’s a shame that on this highway with 60 mph, that anybody should have to cross that highway to get their mail,” said Strachan. “I would still like to see these other people have their boxes moved, so they don’t have to cross the road as well.”
Both Guyon and Strachan said they’re grateful to their post masters for making the change and ultimately keeping their families safe.
Denton said he thanks God he was okay after his fall, but in his eyes, it’s okay it happened because it helped many others.
He said he gets his stitches out on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.