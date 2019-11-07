Pine Tree ISD to host series of events to honor veterans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Pine Tree ISD has a series of events set to honor East Texas veterans.
A Parkway Elementary Music Program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Pine Tree Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road in Longview.
The Birch Elementary Veterans Day Program is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. That’s also happening at Pine Tree Auditorium.
And the Middle School Veterans Day Parade is set for 8:45 a.m. Nov. 12 at 600 PT Pkwy.
All veterans are invited to attend.
