East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The Thursday Cold Front is right on schedule. It should begin moving through the NW sections near sunrise and quickly move through the area by late afternoon. The rain will remain for several hours after the frontal passage but should end during the evening hours...even over the southernmost counties of ETX. Friday will be a much cooler day starting off with mostly cloudy skies, then becoming partly cloudy, but temperatures will start in the lower 40s and then recover only into the lower to middle 50s. A cold Saturday morning in the middle 30s, then into the lower 60s by afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Warmer into Sunday before another cold front makes its way into our area very early on Monday morning. This front should bring in more rain to East Texas on Veterans Day and then much colder air by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Lows on Tuesday near 30 degrees than into the middle to upper 20s on Wednesday morning. Highs on these days should only recover into the middle to upper 40s.