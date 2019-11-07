OSHA issues citation to Smith County truck company in connection to concrete truck death

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A federal agency has issued a $5,304 fine to a Smith County business following the death of a man in connection with a concrete pump truck collapsing.
Jose Pena Garcia, 48, of Texarkana, died on May 15 at Lonestar Truck Group Tyler, which is located near the intersection of Highway 155 and I-20.
According to Sheriff Larry Smith, the initial investigation revealed that Garcia was operating a concrete boom at this location. As he was pouring concrete at the hose end of the boom, the weight apparently shifted, causing the entire apparatus to become unbalanced. Garcia was then struck in the head by the boom and knocked to the ground.
OSHA levied the fine on Oct. 22, but the investigation is not closed until the fine has been paid. Lonestar has an opportunity to contest the fine.
