Mount Vernon neighborhood evacuated due to gas line break

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A broken gas line has made it necessary for residents in one area of Mount Vernon to evacuate their homes.
According to Mount Vernon VFD Fire Chief Kenneth Cupp, a worker on a riding mower was driving it through a ditch on Holbrook Street and apparently hit a 2-inch gas line in the bank of the ditch, breaking the line.
Cupp said the scent of natural gas was so strong that residents of the street a distance of about 3/4 of a mile around the break were evacuated. Some have gone to First Baptist Church, some to a Hispanic Church, and some went to the homes of relatives.
CenterPoint will be at the scene soon to shut off the line and repair the break, Cupp said. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.