EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Showers and thundershowers will be moving in from the northwest this morning just ahead of a cold front. Expect the rainy conditions to last off and on most of the day, coming to an end by this evening and overnight tonight. Temperatures this morning will be a lot like yesterday, but as the cold front arrives, those temperatures will drop quickly into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the day. Expect north winds to pick up behind the front, gusting to 20-25 mph at times. Winds stay breezy overnight which will make for a very chilly start to Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday morning with wind chills in the 20s. Clearing skies through the day Friday, with diminishing winds, but temperatures will only reach the lower 50s by afternoon. More sunshine and a slight warm up this weekend with temperatures back in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Another strong cold front brings arctic air to East Texas early next week.