Mineola Marching Band wins back-to-back state titles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Mineola High School marching band is headed back to East Texas with new hardware.
Wenesday night, the Yellow Jackets competed in the finals of the UIL 3A State Championship. The competition is being held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
A late night Facebook post from UIL shows Mineola took Gold in the tournament for the second year in a row.
They head back to East Texas ahead of the football team’s last district play game against Winnsboro Friday night.
The game kicks off at 7:30 in Winnsboro.
