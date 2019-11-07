Lighthouse for the Blind students tour Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of visually impaired students got the opportunity to explore career options Thursday at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center.
The students from Lighthouse for the Blind are from all across East Texas. CTC student ambassadors conducted the tour, during which the group got hands-on experience in different career fields.
Angie Mayeaux, a Longview High School vision teacher, said this is the fourth year a group from Lighthouse for the Blind has made the trip. She also said this year’s group is the largest.
“It helps our students to be motivated, to see what their options are and explore those,” Mayeaux said. "And to also think about how their vision would affect what they choose to do with their life.”
The students enjoy the trip each year, and Mayeaux said aside from getting a look at the different career options, the students also get to interact with other students just like them.
“I think part of the enjoyment is being together as a group and meeting other kids, other teenagers that have some of the same challenges they do in school,” she said.
This field trip lets them see what their options are after graduation. It was the first trip to the career center for Gilmer High School student Kaylee Vicente, who brought with her an interest in criminal justice and culinary arts.
“I think it’s a really good experience for people just because some people don’t get this opportunity to see how different careers work without having to go to a college or see it through a job. So I think that’s really nice of people to allow us to come here and experience this stuff first hand,” Vicente said.
“Even just the details of jobs within jobs. In the medical field there are a thousand different things you can do,” Mayeaux said. "You don’t have to be a doctor. You can be a nurse ... an EMT, a person that gets patients from one place to another. You can be a part at any level that you can.”
Lighthouse for the Blind is a 501c3 non-profit organization that was created in 1976 to serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired, according to its website.
The organizations mission is to “empower blind Americans through rehabilitation, education, training, and employment leading to a fully independent lifestyle," according to the website.
