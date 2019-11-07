K9 Jinto retiring from duty at Kilgore Police Department after last successful drug bust

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On one of his last workdays before retirement, a Kilgore Police Department K9 searched a vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs.
Police say that the 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Jinto, was asked to assist after a traffic stop. The DPS trooper who pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of Kilgore PD asked for Jinto’s assistance checking out the vehicle, which he believed might have illegal drugs in it.
Jinto checked out the vehicle and alerted his handler and the trooper that there were drugs present, in the form of between 15 to 18 grams of methamphetamine, as well as some Xanax pills, police say.
Two adult males were arrested as a result.
Jinto is now retiring after the successful day. He has been in service for 10 years, and the department says that most K9s retire before their ninth year. They called Jinto “an unbelievable specimen of a dog.”
He will be adopted by his handler to enjoy his golden years reminiscing about his many doggone great accomplishments.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.