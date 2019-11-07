Henderson County Sheriff: Injuries reported at 2-vehicle wreck on FM 315

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Injuries have been reported at a major two-vehicle wreck that occurred south of Chandler on FM 315, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
The wreck occurred on FM 315 late Thursday morning.
Hillhouse said that individuals at the scene reported that some of the people involved in the crash suffered injuries. He added that first responders are en route to the scene of the wreck.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be investigating the crash, Hillhouse said.
Motorists traveling that stretch of FM 315 should exercise caution and be alert for first responders.
