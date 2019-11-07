East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All weight class price averages of feeder steers and heifers ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock market report in Crockett.
Even with the large volumes of slaughter cows and bulls moving into the markets, the slaughter prices appeared to have remained steady with last week’s figures. The recent board closing had no effect on feeder calf demand and buyer aggression.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm on good demand and trading activity.
Across the state, colder temperatures were reported which increased hay demand across all regions. Ranchers in the south and east Texas were more active in the market this week with the colder temperatures forcing them to begin stocking up for winter feeding.
