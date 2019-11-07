10 children officially join forever families at adoption ceremony in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Ten children officially joined their forever families during an adoption event Thursday in Palestine.
The Anderson County National Adoption Day was held at the First United Methodist Church.
Derek and Katie Garrison adopted a little girl and are excited to move on to the next step. The Garrison’s journey to adoption started with fostering and they say deciding to adopt was not a hard decision
“It kind of just happened serendipitously,” said Katie Garrison. “I’m also adopted so we always had that in the back of our heads that I wanted to do that some day. We just never felt it was the right time this little wee one came along, and she just fit right in."
Reggie and Lindsey Coker have had 11 foster children in their home with no plans of adopting. But on Thursday they adopted three sisters ages 1, 2 and 3.
“We were only going to do foster care. That was where we felt led to by the Lord, but you know he had other plans so here we are,” Lindsey said. "They’re all very sweet, loving, loving girls. We bonded with them immediately, and they have just been a part of our family since they came. We just knew from day one that they would be with us for a very long time, and that happens to be forever.”
“Can’t believe we’re here. It’s been a long time coming and here we are today. It’s finally here. They’re officially a part of the family and share our last name, and now it’s time to just go on with the rest of our lives. I think we’ll always remember this day as a very crazy day but a very special day,” Reggie said.
Adding three toddlers to their home has been a challenge
“There’s a lot of children out there, especially in the foster care program, that really need that home and your home, if you’re thinking about it, is probably the right home," Katie said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.