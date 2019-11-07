Capital murder trail gets underway for suspect in fatal Tyler gas station robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday marked the start of the capital murder trial for one of three suspects in a fatal gas station robbery that occurred in January of 2017.
Dameon Jamrc Mosley was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery in connection to the alleged incident.
Mosley, LaMarcus Hannah, and Kedaris Oliver were all arrested in connection with the murder of Billy Dale Stacks. Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler on Jan. 28, 2017, when he was shot several times during an armed robbery.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery. Hannah and Oliver were indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
Mosley pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. After the prosecuting and defense attorneys gave their opening statements, the jury watched dashcam video from the deputy who responded to the call that night as he chased a vehicle he thought had been involved.
One of the witnesses, a Tyler police officer, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene. He told the jury that Stacks was mostly unresponsive at that point and could only give his name.
The jurors also heard the 911 call from the morning of Jan. 28, 2017.
KLTV reporter Alex Leroux is covering the trial. For live updates, follow Leroux on Twitter.
