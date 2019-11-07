3 arrested after man found dead in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in the beating death of a Palestine man. The wife of one of the suspects has also been arrested in connection with the case.
Sheriff Greg Taylor said Jesse L. Kelebrew, 27, and Daniel Wayne Terry, 28, are charged with the murder of Robert Kirk Stanley, 58. Kali Terry, 29, is charged with tampering with evidence.
Taylor said his investigators and Texas Rangers worked throughout the night on the case. It started around 9:07 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 448 when the office learned of possible suspicious activity. At some point, Taylor said they learned Stanley had been killed at his home. Taylor said they were able to find Stanley’s body many miles away from his home in the northern part of the county.
Taylor said investigators managed to get enough evidence to arrest the trio Friday morning.
Taylor said they have not been able to determine a motive. He said they got enough evidence by interviewing witnesses.
“They did a great job and worked all night long,” Taylor said. “They stayed on it and were persistent and that’s what you got to do in these kinds of cases.”
