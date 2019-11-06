Wednesday’s Weather: Mild today, falling temperatures tomorrow! Here’s your First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Another mild start with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a light southeasterly breeze. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s again this afternoon. A slight chance for rain starts in northern counties tonight, but the chances for rain will be much more likely along the cold front that arrives tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s tomorrow morning and fall into the mid 50s by tomorrow evening behind the cold front. Expect scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers along the front. The rain comes to an end from north to south by Thursday night with some clearing during the day Friday. Temperatures Friday will only reach the lower 50s by afternoon. A nice, cool weekend is ahead with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.