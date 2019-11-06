Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will keep mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid-70s. Be prepared to see a few light showers come through in the late afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the lower 60s. Tomorrow a cold front will move through East Texas bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures. Northern counites will begin to see the rain in the morning hours and southern counties will see it in the afternoon. We will see a high in the upper 50s to low 60s in the early afternoon but temperatures will drop off later the day. Clearing skies return early on Friday morning but temperatures will only warm to the low 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine for your weekend with below-average temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Another cold front will pass through on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and showers throughout the day. Tuesday will be sunny but cool.