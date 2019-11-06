Voters approve $10.5 million bond to help Alto ISD rebuild in wake of tornado

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto Independent School District will soon begin the planning and designing of its new high school and gymnasium after voters approved a $10.5 million bond on Tuesday.
District staff and administrators appear to be thrilled by the news. The district released a statement on its Facebook page shortly after the preliminary results suggested passage, saying in part:
The implementation plan will follow the timeline listed below:
- February 2020 – Bonds sell
- Spring 2020 – Designs developed and approved
- May/June 2020 – Construction begins
- August 2021 – Complex complete
A tornado on April 13 severely damaged the Alto High School, making the building uninhabitable for students in the 2019-20 school year. Students have spent the school year learning in portable buildings on other campus grounds.
School district leaders said they exhausted all other options before presenting voters with a $10.5 million bond that would help pay for a new high school. The bond was originally planned closer to Nov. 2022, but the damage done to Alto High School was too much to reconsider.
Bond revenue will pay for the demolition of the existing school and construction of a new school on the same site, according to a member of the bond steering committee.
