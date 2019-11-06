Tyler police K-9 officer retires after 8 years of service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department has announced the retirement of one of their K-9 officers.
K-9 Officer Paco has retired after 8 years of loyal service with the department due to age and health issues. The 11-year-old German Shepherd joined the team when he was selected by his handler, Officer Steve Black, in Nov. 2010.
“Paco was way more than a ‘working dog or tool’ to me,” said Officer Black in a press release from the Tyler Police Department. “Paco was and continues to be a loyal companion, a faithful partner, and a loving family member. It’s going to be very hard going back to work without Paco in our Tahoe and him by my side protecting me.”
The Tyler Police Department commended Paco for his service to the department and more importantly, to the community. Throughout his years of service, Paco, along with his handler, was a key part in hundreds of felony arrests and had aided in the seizure of illegal firearms. He also assisted patrol, vice, and several other agencies.
Paco was loved to serve the community including taking part in demonstrations, especially for kids during Red Ribbon Week. He had done hundreds of performances for schools, businesses, and churches during his time with the department, according to Tyler police.
During his years of service, Paco received awards and commendations for his service. A notable award was taking fourth place in narcotics detection at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association narcotics trials in 2016. More than 100 teams from other states competed.
“K9 Paco has definitely earned his retirement and he will be greatly missed by all,” the department stated in the press release.
The Tyler Police Department reported Officer Paco will spend his retirement with Officer Black and his family. His plans for retirement include being spoiled and loved.
