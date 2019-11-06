OSHA fines Luminant $47,000 following Stryker Creek electrocution

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A federal agency has issued a $47,736 fine against an energy company following an electrocution at a Cherokee County plant in April.
OSHA issued the fine on Oct. 16. The report does not state whether Luminant will contest it.
According to the report, an employee, Jon David Yeager, 56, was troubleshooting a junction box which had 480 volts.
“The employee was found unresponsive with wiring in his right hand and without electrical gloves,” the report states.
