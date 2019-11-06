Ladyjacks start off season win road win over Tulsa

KELLOGG’S COMMENTSOn the game overall | “I thought we had a great third quarter. The first half was really what I thought it would be like with two teams trying to get going to start the season. We really settled in great in the third quarter and then in the fourth we had so many empty possessions and turnovers that Tulsa was able to get back in it. Our rotations were slow, and I think we got a little tired, but we made enough plays late to get the job done. You try to practice pressure-situation free throws in practice but it will never truly feel like an in-game situation, so hopefully we learned from that experience tonight by making some in crunch time.” On Zya Nugent and Noelle Yancy playing big minutes as freshmen | "Zya and Noelle were willing and able to do what we needed them to do tonight. At times they were more settled than our returners, which was important because that helped us to settle down as a team. Zya was good offensively in stretches and Noelle was as well, so it was good to see them be able to perform well in a game atmosphere.On the play of Stephanie Visscher | “That was a bid double-double for her tonight. Her mindset is different than a lot of other players out there and I’m proud of her for the effort she put forth tonight. She was really, really good. She continuously hit big shots for us and our sophomore class as a whole is going to be really good.”On how Visscher’s international play in the summer helped in-game tonight | “The summer after you see legitimate minutes in college becomes your most important summer. I expect that year to be really, really crucial in allowing players to recognize what skills they have and then to enhance those skills headed into year two. Coming back from this past summer, I think Stephanie is primed to have a really, really good year.”On Alcorn State Saturday morning | “They just got beat by Memphis, but it was a close game throughout. The last time we played them, we had to hit a shot to beat them in overtime. We know what kind of team they are, we know what their identity is. The goal for us now is to rest up tonight, come back in and get back to work for an early tip-off Saturday.”