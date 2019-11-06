Hunt County sheriff releases Greenville shooting suspect in wake of new evidence

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said they have requested the county district attorney’s office take no action against a man who was the suspect in a shooting that left two people dead.
According to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, they are currently investigating the shooting that occurred on Oct. 27 at the Party Venue on U.S. Highway 380.
The sheriff’s office said on Oct. 28, Brandon Gonzales was arrested in connection to the shooting. The probable cause arrest was based on credible information and statements given to law enforcement.
They said law enforcement have diligently investigated this case and in the days since the arrest, additional information has come to light. Due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses and discovery of exculpatory evidence during the course of the investigation, they have requested the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office take no action on Gonzales’ case at this time, and that he be released from custody.
The sheriff’s office said they will continue their investigative efforts into the shooting. They said they know there are many people who were present at the Party Venue on Sunday, Oct. 27, who have not spoken with law enforcement.
They said though individuals may have reasons for not wishing to come forward, we ask that they do so and tell law enforcement what you saw and heard that night no matter how small the information may be. They may not know the importance of any information they have.
If you were present at the Party Venue or have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hunt County Sherriff’s Office at 903-408-6800, or to remain anonymous you may contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.
